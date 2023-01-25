New Lambda to CAN control units from Aviorace

Italian electronics specialist Aviorace has released two new Lambda to CAN control units, the LCU and LCU4. The units are able to control and read up to four Bosch LSU 4.9 lambda sensors; a single one for the LCU and four for the LCU4.

The output of the units is via CANbus and is fully compatible with both MoTec M1 ECU and MoTec Dashboard protocols. Furthermore, Aviorace says it can provide the necessary support to connect multiple modules on the same CANbus line.

The units are housed within a rugged, anodized aluminum body, and rated to IP66, ensuring durability in harsh conditions.