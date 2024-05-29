Ineos Grenadier undergoes extreme testing at German potash mine.

The Ineos Grenadier 4×4 has begun an extensive test phase at the K+S potash mine in Zielitz, central Germany. The trial aims to demonstrate the vehicle’s durability and performance in one of the most challenging industrial environments.

The mine’s salt-rich conditions, 1,300m underground, demand high resilience from any vehicle.

The K+S potash mine, spanning 61km², produces approximately 45,000 tons of raw salt daily. The Grenadier is equipped with standard underbody protection, including front and rear guards and a fuel tank guard. To withstand the harsh environment, it also features comprehensive corrosion protection, including complete electrocoating, wax sealing in the cavities and powder coating on the exterior.

Having undertaking more than 1,700,000km of testing in various conditions, including temperatures as low as -35°C and altitudes exceeding 2,500m, Ineos says it is confident in the Grenadier’s reliability and robustness. Previous testing included trials on the Schöckl mountain in Austria, known for its demanding terrain.

The Grenadier is built on a full box-section ladder-frame chassis, with heavy-duty solid beam axles, a two-speed transfer case and up to three locking differentials. Powering the Grenadier is a BMW 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine, available in gasoline and diesel variants, specifically calibrated for rigorous applications.

The Grenadier range, including the Station Wagon, Quartermaster pickup and Quartermaster Chassis Cab, is manufactured at the Hambach factory in France. Acquired by Ineos Automotive in January 2021, the state-of-the-art facility employs 1,700 people.