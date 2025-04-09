Hofer Powertrain expands testing capabilities with battery swelling analysis

Hofer Powertrain is expanding its battery testing capabilities with its swelling performance analysis methodology. This approach enables early fault detection and supports faster, more robust battery design.

Swelling in battery cells – commonly caused by natural aging, solid electrolyte interphase growth and electrolyte decomposition – has long posed a challenge for maintaining mechanical integrity and long-term reliability. Hofer Powertrain’s solution addresses this by combining real-time swelling force measurement with internal resistance tracking, giving engineers a direct correlation between mechanical expansion and electrochemical performance.

At Hofer Powertrain’s battery development center, cells are tested using a combination of high-resolution displacement sensors, force measurement sensors and multi-channel battery testers. These tests are conducted under precisely controlled thermal conditions, ranging from -40°C to +180°C, simulating real-world stress scenarios and enabling early detection of failure modes and associated performance losses.

By integrating swelling data into the validation process, Hofer Powertrain empowers design teams to make informed decisions earlier, optimize module architecture, and reduce engineering effort in later development stages.