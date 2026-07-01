Göpel Electronic introduces universal control solution for single and endurance tests of vehicle components and interiors

In the automotive sector, individual components – such as vehicle seats – often need to be tested or demonstrated independent of the overall configuration to ensure functions such as adjustment ranges, massage, heating and ventilation. However, the control elements and power supply configured for the final vehicle are not available for this purpose.

To address this requirement, Göpel Electronic has developed the SmartController – a universal control solution designed for demanding individual or endurance tests, presentations and functional demonstrations, as well as laboratory applications that combines modern hardware, flexible software architecture and intuitive operating concepts in a compact system.

The SmartController is based on the proven Serie62 G CAR 6281 hardware platform and offers a modular architecture with versatile interfaces. With this, Göpel Electronic has created a universal hardware foundation that can be used across projects and customized as needed.

The SmartController supports up to eight bus interfaces, providing comprehensive support for automotive communication standards such as CAN, CAN-FD, LIN and Automotive Ethernet, including residual bus simulation, diagnostics and monitoring. The integrated Ethernet and wi-fi connectivity enables seamless networking and easy integration.

The generic software framework architecture ensures that future projects and new requirements can also be implemented efficiently. This makes the SmartController suitable for both long-term endurance tests and dynamic development and presentation environments.

A key feature is the tablet control framework, which enables modern and convenient operation. Its uniform structure enables use in various projects while maintaining a consistent user experience. Features such as the Sticky Keys input assistance (Touch ‘n’ Click/Make ‘n’ Break) support ergonomic and safe operation, Göpel said.

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