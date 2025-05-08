EXPO NEWS: Two weeks to go until Automotive Testing Expo Europe 2025! 

There’s just two weeks to go until Automotive Testing Expo Europe 2025, which will take place in Stuttgart, Germany, on May 20, 21 & 22, bringing together the world-class innovators and developers pushing the boundaries of automotive testing technologies.

Visitors will be able to experience first-hand the technology driving the future of automotive testing. Across the show floor, exhibitors will present NVH measurement tools, advanced test rigs, simulation software, durability testing technologies, crash testing systems, dynamometers, emission measurement solutions, dynamic assessment tools, and more, with live demonstrations – including by AVL, Ipetronik, ALP.Lab and e:fs TechHub – taking place between the halls. Entry to the show is free – register for your entry pass here.

Automotive Testing Technology International Awards

As well as attracting over 7,500 of the industry’s key players and over 300 solution providers from the automotive testing community, the event will also host the prestigious Automotive Testing Technology International Awards. This non-profit-making enterprise recognizes and rewards the inspiring achievements of the world’s top vehicle engineering suppliers and specialists. The awards will be presented at 4:30pm on May 20, 2025.

Alongside the awards, the ATTI Forum, which will focus on the synergy between data-driven insights, advanced powertrain technologies and performance optimization in modern automotive testing, will take place on the following day, May 21.

The awards ceremony and forum will take place on the ATTI Theatre & Awards / Innovation Showcase stage in Hall 8.

Innovation Showcase

Taking place on May 20, 21 and 22, the Innovation Showcase will feature invaluable insight from leading OEMs, Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers, suppliers and research institutions at the forefront of the automotive testing, evaluation and quality engineering industry.

The high-level content will include presentations and onstage interviews with the likes of BMW, Nissan, Cariad, Bosch, Coventry University and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. The showcase will take place in Hall 10 across all three days and in Hall 8 on day 1 and day 3.

An insight into ADAS and autonomous vehicle technology

Alongside Automotive Testing Expo Europe, ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo Europe will also be taking place, showcasing the latest advanced mobility products, technologies and services to accelerate scalable end-to-end product development and deployment; improve quality and safety; and reduce costs.

Attendees will also be able to see the winners of the inaugural ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle International Awards, as well as attend the conference (rates apply) that will host 75+ speakers from OEMs, regulators and tech innovators, who will discuss the key issues in the development and testing of safe autonomous driving and ADAS technologies.

The Messe Stuttgart will be the essential location this May for those wanting to maintain their competitive edge by keeping pace with innovation, technological advances and regulatory changes in a rapidly evolving industry.

