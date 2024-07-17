BMW and DeepDrive to field test a dual rotor electric motor

BMW Startup Garage and Munich-based R&D company DeepDrive are set to begin road-testing an electric motor featuring dual rotor technology.

The Startup Garage is a BMW Group program that evaluates potential startups as suppliers and long-term partners of the company. Following a successful pilot project and promising test rig results, BMW Group and DeepDrive will now proceed with field tests for the electric motor. Various versions of the new drive will be installed in BMW Group models to evaluate their performance on the road.

DeepDrive’s concept merges two electric motors into a single unit, aiming to create a compact drive with high torque density. Unlike conventional electric motors, where a stator drives either an internal or external rotor, DeepDrive’s dual rotor concept drives both rotors simultaneously. The companies say that its compact design and light weight enable its use in an in-wheel drive system, where each wheel hub has its own electric motor. Alternatively, it can be used in a traditional centralized drive system, with a central motor block powering the vehicle.

Following the successful proof of concept on the test rig, the next step involves real-world validation. “DeepDrive has developed an exciting vision for the electric drive of the future,” said Karol Virsik, head of research vehicle concepts and technologies at BMW Group. “The Startup Garage allows us to experiment with DeepDrive and explore future drive possibilities.”

Virsik continued, “DeepDrive’s prototype parts largely exceeded our specifications.”

DeepDrive is also collaborating with other manufacturers and major suppliers, such as Continental. Felix Pörnbacher, co-founder and co-CEO of DeepDrive, added: “Collaborating with BMW gave us a springboard really early on. It helped us navigate the complex corporate world and meet and exceed the rigorous standards of the automotive industry. Our goal now is to integrate this technology into a production model.”