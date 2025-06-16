Honda CR‑V e:FCEV to become first hydrogen vehicle in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Honda has announced that the Honda CR‑V e:FCEV will be the first hydrogen-powered vehicle to compete at the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, also known as the ‘Race to the Clouds’. Prepared by engineers from Honda of America Race Team (HART), Honda R&D Japan and Honda Racing Corporation USA (HRC US), the CR‑V e:FCEV is set to compete on June 22. The vehicle will be driven by Dai Yoshihara, a Pikes Peak class winner, two-time Formula Drift champion and HRC US driver, on the 156-turn, 12.42-mile course.

The production 2025 CR‑V e:FCEV will compete in the exhibition class without modifications to its zero-emission powertrain, which includes the second-generation Honda fuel cell system produced at Fuel Cell System Manufacturing (FCSM) in Michigan, a front-mounted single-motor, 17.7kWh battery pack and two high-pressure hydrogen tanks.

Hydrogen fueling for the CR‑V e:FCEV will be provided by Zero Emission Industries (ZEI) during the event.

2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV

The CR‑V e:FCEV was hand-built at the Honda Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio, and is the only fuel cell electric passenger vehicle made in America. It is also the first to pair a hydrogen fuel cell with plug-in hybrid technology. For competition, the only modifications from stock are a 1-inch lowered suspension, racing brake pads, lightweight 18-inch wheels and 265/45R18 Yokohama Advan A052 tires. HART has also equipped the CR‑V e:FCEV with a racing seat and safety cage, custom-fabricated into the vehicle by Honda engineers at HART and PMC.

A compact CUV with a 270-mile EPA driving range rating, the 2025 Honda CR‑V e:FCEV combines the fuel cell system with plug-in charging capability designed to provide up to 29 miles of EV driving around town with the flexibility of fast hydrogen refueling for longer trips.

The CR‑V e:FCEV is the first application of the second-generation Honda fuel cell system. The car delivers 174 horsepower and 229 lb.-ft. of torque. Compared to CR‑V turbo and hybrid models, rear lateral rigidity is increased by 10%, and rear torsional rigidity has improved by 9%.

The race

Known as the ‘Race to the Clouds’ due to the 14,115-foot summit in the Colorado Rocky Mountains, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is one of America’s longest running motorsport competitions. Since 1916, drivers from all over the world have raced against the clock in a wide variety of vehicles and from multiple motorsport disciplines as they take on the grueling mountain course, which begins at 9,390 feet.

Dai Yoshihara

Dai Yoshihara has competed at Pikes Peak five times, with an Unlimited Class win in 2020 and a second-place finish in the Exhibition Class in 2022. The Formula Drift champion began racing for Honda in 2023 in the TC America Championship. He has raced a Civic Type R TCR in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge since 2024.

In related news, Honda’s next-gen fuel cell module recently made its North American debut at the Advanced Clean Hydrogen Expo