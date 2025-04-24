Next-gen Honda fuel cell module to make North America debut.

Honda has announced that its Next Generation Fuel Cell Module will makes its North America debut at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, which opens April 28.

The Honda fuel cell module is a successor to the current Honda system, co-developed by Honda and GM over the last decade.

Set to enter production in 2027, the new module reduces production cost by half, doubles durability, and triples volumetric power density compared to the current Honda fuel cell module.

The module features a maximum net output of 150kW with an output voltage of 450V-850V, Honda states, with a maximum net efficiency of 59.8%.

Honda has identified four core domains for the initial use of its new module: fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), commercial fuel cell vehicles, stationary power stations and construction machinery.

“Honda hydrogen is open for business in North America with the fuel cell technology, the expertise and the supply chain to power a variety of zero-emissions products, including commercial trucking and stationary power generation,” said David Perzynski, assistant manager of Hydrogen Solutions Development at American Honda Motor Company Inc. “Our production plan for the next-generation Honda fuel cell module demonstrates our continued commitment to support hydrogen as an enabler for decarbonization.”

