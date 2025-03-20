Renault revives the 5 Turbo, turns to in-wheel motors for performance special

Renault has confirmed that it will put its Renault 5 Turbo 3E – a retro take on a modern electric super hatch – into limited production.

Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of the Renault brand, said, “By creating the new category of electric ‘mini-supercars’ with the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, the Renault brand once again demonstrates the passion and spirit of boldness and innovation that has always driven it.”

With a design clearly inspired by the original Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2, the new car also adds features and characteristics which are recognisable from the recent Renault 5 E-Tech electric, such as the rear lights and wing mirrors. However, the main idea behind the project was to revive the iconic heritage of the two 1980s models, hopefully instilling some of their Group B homologation mystique into an EV.

Gilles Vidal, VP of design at Renault and Ampere, said, “Reinterpreting the legendary Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2 is a bold challenge. We have preserved their exuberance and racing spirit while integrating modern technologies and optimized aerodynamics for the electric era. Every line, every volume, expresses a balance between performance and character. More than a tribute, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E is a machine of sensations and emotions that everyone can personalize infinitely.”

The Turbo 3E is built on a new platform with specifically developed rear-wheel drive architecture. Compared with the Renault 5 E-Tech electric (3.92m long and 2.54m wheelbase), the windshield has been moved back and the wheelbase extended (2.57m) to achieve its beefy dimensions (4.08m long, 2.03m wide and 1.38m tall).

According to Renault, the splitter running around the front bumper and the large air outlet on the hood help to optimize downforce balance between front and rear. To maximize air flow efficiency, the intakes on the sides of the bumper channel the air ahead of the wheels, while the side scoops on the rear wings channel the flow under the lights, behind the vehicle. The lower side scoops cool the brakes. The left-hand scoop also conceals the charging hatch. Underneath the fender is a diffuser, the efficiency of which is optimized by the design of the fender, which extends outwards on either side.

Bespoke architecture

Renault 5 Turbo 3E was developed around an EV-dedicated platform. The objective was to make the vehicle as light as possible to aid agility and speed.

“The Renault 5 Turbo 3E, the most powerful and highest-performance road-going model ever offered by the group, is a fantastic opportunity for Alpine to demonstrate its expertise in engineering, architecture and the development of electric sports cars, serving agility and driving sensations. This model is also a vector of innovation, as are the wheel motors, demonstrating our quest for excellence and innovation for the electric vehicles of tomorrow,” said Philippe Krief, CEO, Alpine brand, and Renault Group CTO.

The task of creating a worthy successor to the original 5 Turbo was given to Alpine, whose engineers developed the dedicated aluminium platform. For the powertrain, they opted for rear-mounted in-wheel motors (rear-wheel drive architecture). These produce 200kW each and are fed by a 70kWh lithium-ion battery, with the system operating at 800V.

The battery is positioned under the floor, lowering the center of gravity and enabling the Alpine engineers in charge of tuning and suspension to fully develop their ideas for the car. Notably, the vehicle body is constructed from carbon composites. The result is an all up weight of 1,450kg, with a power to weight ratio of 2.7kg/hp and a stated WLTP range of up to 400km.

Renault also states that the Turbo is capable of completing a (currently undetermined) number of hot laps around a track, with a top speed of 270km/h.