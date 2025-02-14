KGM collaborates with Phinia on hydrogen engine development

KGM has signed a technical cooperation agreement with Phinia Delphi France to jointly develop hydrogen engines. The collaboration was confirmed last month at KGM’s R+D center in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

KGM is currently participating in the MOTIE national project in Korea. The project refers to the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) initiatives focused on promoting low-carbon technologies and practices, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition toward a carbon-neutral economy within the country.

This national project aims to develop a 2-liter diesel-based hydrogen engine and vehicle that meets NOx emission regulations and achieves a driving range of over 500km, making it suitable for both industrial and vehicular applications.

Phinia is a global leader in supplying key hydrogen and diesel engine components, including engine management systems (EMS), injectors, and pumps. KGM will integrate its in-house diesel engine technology with Phinia’s Fuel Injection Equipment (FIE) system and ECU technology to accelerate the project.

The development roadmap consists of designing a multi-purpose engine and vehicle, performance development, and the base design of an Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV), including further research and development.

A KGM representative said, “Eco-friendly hydrogen engines are a crucial next-generation powertrain technology. The hydrogen engine developed through this collaboration will be applicable not only to vehicles but also to construction and industrial machinery.”

The company has also confirmed the launch of plug-in hybrid technologies, within its existing range, throughout 2025.