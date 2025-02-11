Phinia strengthens partnership with Alpine Racing

Phinia has announced two partnerships with sports car and motor racing company Alpine – it will support Alpine in the development of its Alpenglow hydrogen-powered prototype and has renewed and expanded its multi-year partnership with BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team.

Phinia powers Alpenglow’s hydrogen racing future

Phinia has supplied its DI-CHG direct hydrogen injectors and associated driver technology, which will help to “power Alpine’s vision for a zero-emission future with the Alpenglow”, the company said.

The DI-CHG injectors are designed for high-performance internal combustion engines using hydrogen, offering features such as precise fuel delivery, multiple injection capabilities and compatibility with both compressed natural gases (CNG) and hydrogen gases. These injectors are an essential part of Alpenglow’s hydrogen combustion system.

The six-cylinder Alpenglow Hy6 debuted at last year’s Paris Motor Show after the four-cylinder version was showcased at the Total Energies 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in May 2024.

On the collaboration, Pierre-Jean Tardy, chief engineer, hydrogen, at Alpine Racing, said, “We are thrilled to have Phinia as our technical partner on this exciting journey into hydrogen mobility. Their expertise in fuel systems and advanced injector technology is critical to making Alpenglow a reality, and together we are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in motorsport.”

Delphi renews partnership with BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team

Phinia, under its leading aftermarket brand, Delphi, is set to strengthen its existing three-year partnership with BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team. Having previously been present on the cars at selected race events, the Delphi logo will now feature on the team’s single-seaters and associated commercial assets, maintaining a strong presence throughout the F1 calendar.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Alpine Racing and BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team,” said Neil Fryer, vice president and general manager of Phinia’s global aftermarket business.

“The close collaboration between Phinia and Alpine Racing reflects Delphi’s position as a high-performing technical leader which, through this partnership, is helping to develop more sustainable combustion technologies in high-performance vehicles.”