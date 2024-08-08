Heag Mobilo expands electric fleet with 10 Mercedes-Benz eCitaro buses

Darmstadt-based mobility service provider Heag Mobilo has expanded its electric bus fleet with the addition of 10 new Mercedes-Benz eCitaro articulated buses, bringing the share of electric buses in its fleet to approximately 65%. These buses are now operational on all lines within the Heag Mobilo service area of Darmstadt in southwest Germany.

The buses are supplied through Daimler Buses, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck whose products go to market under the brands Mercedes-Benz and Setra.

The new eCitaro buses are equipped with the latest NMC3 battery technology, featuring seven battery packs that provide a total capacity of 686kWh and a range of around 220km. Charging is conducted at the depot via plug-in sockets near the front axle on both sides of the bus.

The buses are equipped with several safety features, including a reversing camera, a large driver protection window, active preventive brake assist and sideguard assist, which aids drivers in difficult turning situations. The interiors are monitored by six video cameras for added security. Additional features include designated wheelchair spaces, mother/child seats, USB charging ports and large infotainment displays.

Heag Mobilo also uses digital services from Daimler Buses’ Omniplus solution to optimize fleet operations. The bus data center on the eCitaro buses is designed to provides real-time diagnostic information to the workshop, reducing service times. Other Omniplus services in use include time management for remote driver card and mass memory downloads, as well as energy consumption analysis.

Heag Mobilo’s e-mobility initiative began in June 2020. With the latest delivery, the company now operates 49 electric buses, 40 of which are from Mercedes-Benz. The company says it aims to operate all routes in Darmstadt and the surrounding district on a fully electric basis within the next few years.