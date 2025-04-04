Zenvo's Mjølner V12 on verge of first fire-up.

Zenvo Automotive says it is close to the first fire-up of its Mjølner, a 6.6-liter, quad turbo V12 developed with Mahle Powertrain. Producing up to 1250bhp alone, and up to 1,850bhp when combined with its planned hybrid system, the motor is claimed to be the most powerful V12 engine ever fitted to a production road car. Early development of the engine concept was covered by APTI in September 2023.

“A key part of the Aurora program is around delivering an emotional connection for drivers and passengers, designed to stimulate the senses,” explained Jens Sverdrup, chairman of Zenvo Automotive. “Sound and visceral drama are what Aurora will be all about, and the engine is a vital element in this, which we will turn up to 11. At Zenvo, we are a team of passionate, genuine ‘car guys’, and it is not every day that a V12 engine is born, so it is a very proud moment and very exciting to finally showcase Mjølner. The fact that it is the world’s most powerful road-car engine was not something we set out to achieve, but is a result of us pushing what we know is possible. This is a hugely important milestone, and the next step will see – and hear! – it come to life. It has been designed to deliver at every level, which shows the progress we continue to make.”

Despite its high performance levels, with its 9,800rpm redline the engine has been developed specifically for the road. The engine will feature the Mahle Jet Ignition system, which has been in development for over a decade and is a key enabler for Lambda1 operation. This will be prerequisite for future emissions standards. This engine, in V12 format, is the first implementation of a new modular architecture from Zenvo Automotive. From here, the concept will continue to be developed and used in different layouts across future product lines and models within the Zenvo family.

“Watching the development of this engine from the ground up has been a labor of love,” commented John Hollingworth, Mahle Powertrain sales and marketing director. “There have been some real engineering challenges along this journey, which have really put our engineering teams to the test, but they have more than delivered at every step. Now, seeing the hardware come together to start the next phase of engine testing is a real achievement. It is a true testament to our engineers and the way they have risen to this challenge, developing a road engine unlike anything else in the world. It really showcases their expertise, pushed to the absolute maximum across our business. We are so close to hearing the soundtrack of the Mjølner engine, and everyone is waiting with anticipation to hear that first roar into life. It will be a defining moment in automotive history.”