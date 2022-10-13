Substantial power increase for latest iteration of the BMW M2

The latest, and last purely internal combustion engined vehicle from BMW’s M Division, the 2023 M2, has certainly caused a stir within the automotive community. To some, BMW might have dropped the ball regarding the vehicle’s exterior design, but there is no doubt that the M2’s revised and updated powertrain will help in overshadowing this fact.

Claimed as the only model within its segment to be fitted with an in-line six-cylinder engine, the 3.0-liter powertrain is backed up by BMW’s advanced M TwinPower Turbo technology to boost the maximum power output to 467ps – an increase of 91ps compared to the previous iteration’s engine. In addition to the twin mono-scroll turbochargers is an indirect intercooler and an electronically controlled wastegate. Other features of the OEM’s M TwinPower Turbo technology is High Precision Injection with a maximum pressure of 350 bar, Valvetronic variable valve timing and Double-Vanos fully variable camshaft timing.

A torque figure of 550Nm is delivered between 2,650rpm and 5,870rpm, with torque peaking at 6,250rpm.

The power plant benefits from a rigid crankcase, friction-optimized cylinder bores, a crankshaft drive with high torsional rigidity and a forged crankshaft with a lightweight design to increase efficiency, power output and the ability to rev all the way to 7,200rpm. For weight reduction, the OEM opted to 3D print the core of the cylinder head which also aids in the optimized routing of coolant ducts.

An M-specific cooling system has been installed to ensure the powertrain and its components work at an optimum temperature whatever the driving scenario. The powertrain’s oil sump benefits from two separate chambers and an extra suction stage to enable the map-controlled oil pump to keep pumping a steady flow of oil even when the vehicle is experiencing harsh lateral or longitudinal acceleration.

Mated to the engine as standard is an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, or alternatively, a 6-speed manual gearbox can be chosen for those who enjoy a more connected driving experience. The M2’s gear ratios and gear spread have been matched to the performance attributes of the engine.

Vehicles fitted with the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission can achieve 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds, while cars with the optional 6-speed manual gearbox can complete the same speed in 4.3 seconds. Standard vehicles can reach a top speed of 250km/h, while vehicles with the optional M Driver Package can achieve 285km/h.

Completing the sporty dynamics of the BMW M2 is an Active M Differential which is capable of halting rotational speed compensation between the rear wheels when necessary. A locking effect of up to 100% can also be generated. The differential is linked to the M2’s Dynamic Stability Control system to ensure the locking effect is matched to the driving scenario.