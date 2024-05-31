Porsche 911 goes hybrid with exhaust energy recovery

Porsche has released the first production, hybrid version of the 911, the new 992.2 GTS, which comes equipped with both a 40kW motor integrated into the transmission and an energy recovery system on the turbocharger.

“We developed and tested a wide variety of ideas and approaches to arrive at the hybrid system that would suit the 911 perfectly. The result is a unique drive that fits into the overall concept of the 911 and significantly enhances its performance,” said Frank Moser, VP of Model Lines 911 and 718 at Porsche.

E-turbo

An integrated electric motor, placed between the compressor and turbine wheel, is used to ensure constant control over the speed of the compressor, eliminating turbo lag and enabling the use of a single, rather than twin, turbocharger setup. The motor can also regen up to 11kW, which is fed to the hybrid system battery. This is not Porsche’s first venture into exhaust gas energy recover; its 919 LMP1 hybrid race car used a similar system, however, this employed a separate turbine for energy recovery with the main turbocharger used for engine boosting.

The 8-speed DCT transmission is fitted with a 40kW motor, capable of delivering 150Nm of torque. Porsche states that the hybrid system battery is the same size and weight as a traditional 12V starter battery but operates at 400V and can store 1.9kWh of energy. A lightweight, 12V lithium battery us used to power the low-voltage, onboard systems.

The ICE has also come in for attention and has had its capacity increased by 0.6-liters thanks to a 97mm bore and 81mm stroke (from 91 x 76.4mm). The AC system now uses an electrically driven pump, eliminating the need for a belt drive, which in turn creates space for the hybrid system’s inverter and DC-DC converter to sit above the engine.

Without electrical assistance, the boxer engine delivers 485ps and 570Nm of torque; with the hybrid engaged, total system output is 541ps and 610Nm. The power increase over its predecessor is 45kW (61ps).