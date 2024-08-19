Mercedes-AMG introduces GT3 variant with 6.3-liter V8 engine

Paying homage to 130 years of racing, Mercedes-AMG premiered its limited-edition GT3 variant, the GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport, during the Pebble Beach Automotive Week in California.

With only 13 units being developed, the GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport can produce 680hp output from its naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V8 engine and its aerodynamics have been refined to increase downforce by 15% compared to the base model, Mercedes says.

Additionally, the car is equipped with a Formula 1-inspired drag reduction system (DRS), letting the car reach top speeds exceeding 315km/h. The braking system also draws inspiration from Formula 1, featuring carbon brake discs that contribute to a lighter overall vehicle weight.

The transmission is handled by a sequential six-speed racing gearbox, while the suspension features fully adjustable 4-way motorsport shock absorbers. The car is also designed with safety features, including a carbon-fiber safety cell, five-point harness, steel roll cage and a fire extinguishing system.

The design of the GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport draws on the 1952 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL (W 194), featuring a special silver paint finish reminiscent of the Silver Arrows, with blue rhombuses on the front wings and colored accents on the radiator grille. The interior features a cockpit inspired by the Mercedes-Benz SLR 300 models from 1955 and is equipped with motorsport technology. The seats are upholstered in blue checkered fabric, with brown leather accents on the headrests and door loops.

“This year, we are celebrating 130 years of motorsport under the sign of the three-pointed star. And at AMG, motor racing is also an essential part of the DNA. With the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport, we are once again underlining our history and our commitment to our internationally very successful customer racing program,” said Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes‑AMG GmbH and head of the business units Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class & Mercedes‑Maybach.

In February 2024, the car showcased its performance capabilities by setting a new GT car track record at Australia’s Mount Panorama Circuit, clocking in a time of 1m 56.605s.

“With this exclusive edition, we are also showing what is possible outside of the official homologation and we have integrated a number of technical refinements and lightweight components. We are thus setting another milestone in our anniversary year and offering interested customers a product that is both technically and visually highly emotional,” added Christoph Sagemüller, head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport.