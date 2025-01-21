Lexus is pulling the plug on its V8-powered RC F

Lexus will discontinue the RC and RC F models at the conclusion of this model year. However, as a farewell, the company is offering consumers one last chance with a final edition for 2025.

The RC gets minor changes for the 2025 model year while the RC F will only be offered in a mono spec Final Edition.

The RC 300 is powered by a 2.0-liter, twin-scroll turbocharged and intercooled in-line four-cylinder engine with direct injection, resulting in 241hp to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The RC 300 AWD pairs a six-speed automatic transmission with a 260hp 3.5-liter V6. The RC 350 and RC 350 AWD’s 311hp, 3.5-liter V6 generates 376nm of torque at 4,800rpm and boasts direct and port fuel injection.

The high-performance RC F for 2025 will be offered as single Final Edition. It features mechanical and aesthetic enhancements to further complement its GT3-inspired looks and the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 producing 472hp.

The RC F gets F-tuned adaptive variable suspension and 19in BBS split-5-spoke lightweight forged aluminum wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires (255/35ZR19 front, 275/35ZR19 rear). Brakes are massive six-piston front, four-piston rear from Brembo. The venerable 2UR-GSE V8 has been tweaked for a smoother power delivery, and it helps the RC F accelerate to 60mph in 4.2 seconds.

The RC F Final Edition will be available in four exterior colors: Incognito, Radiant Red, Sonic Iridium and Ultra White. Other highlights include a Mark Levinson premium audio system, a 10.3in touchscreen and a carbon fiber “Final Edition” plaque adorning the front console signifying each car’s production number in this limited run.

The 2UR-GSE V8 is a Yamaha designed NA V8 engine that has featured in various other Lexus models such as the IS F and the GS F.