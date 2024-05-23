Lamborghini unveils new flat-plane crank V8.

Engine specifications and performance

The new twin-turbo V8 engine, designed from scratch in Sant’Agata Bolognese, aims to deliver superior performance and driving experience over the current Huracán range. The engine will provide a displacement of 4 liters and a specific power of 200CV per liter.

Lamborghini says it will achieve a maximum power of 800CV between 9,000 and 9,750rpm, with the engine capable of reaching up to 10,000rpm. This level of performance is typically seen in racing engines, making the new V8 “exceptional among roadgoing super sports cars”.

The engine will deliver a maximum torque of 730Nm between 4,000 and 7,000rpm. The integration of the electric unit with the combustion engine aims to ensure smooth and powerful progression. The rear electric system, positioned between the combustion engine and the gearbox, includes an inverter and an axial electric unit. This system is capable of generating a maximum of 300Nm of torque and 110kW at 3,500 rpm, all while maintaining compact dimensions and low weight.

One of the key focuses was on the engine sound, designed to create a unique and distinctive character. The new V8’s sound profile intensifies at high revs, providing a peak in volume and frequency, combined with the vibrations from the flat-plane crankshaft.

The Lamborghini 634 is scheduled for release in 2024, marking a step forward in the ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’ program, which is steering Lamborghini toward increased electrification. This initiative began in 2023 with the debut of the Revuelto and continued with the unveiling of the Urus SE in April 2024.