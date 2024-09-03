Horse announces production of 1.3-liter turbo flex fuel engines in Brazil

Horse, a low-emission powertrain systems provider, has announced that it will commence production of its 1.3-liter Turbo Flex Fuel engine at its plant in Curitiba, Brazil, in 2025. The HR13 engine will follow in the footsteps of the HR10 – the 1.0-liter engine already manufactured at Horse’s Curitiba plant, which can produce 500,000 engines annually.

Both these powerplants are developed for the South American market and they can be run on gasoline and sustainable ethanol. Furthermore, these engines are also Proconve L7-compliant (equivalent to Euro 6d) and are on track to be certified for the upcoming L8 standards.

The 1.0-liter three-cylinder unit (HR10) develops 125ps (92kW) and 220Nm of torque, while the bigger 1.3-liter four-cylinder unit (HR13), is rated for 170ps (125kW) and 270Nm of peak torque. Both these powerplants feature a F1-inspired Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating for the moving parts of the cylinder head as well as the piston rings and pins to minimize friction and increase fuel economy.

Guillaume Tuffier, director of powertrain strategy and advanced engineering at Horse Powertrain Solutions, said, “Producing HR10 and HR13 in Brazil is a perfect example of us taking advantage of local expertise to cater to local demand. With outstanding driving characteristics, seamless dual fuel running and exceptional quality, the HR10 and HR13 are ideal engines for the Brazilian market.”