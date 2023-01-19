DBS 770 Ultimate is Aston Martin’s most powerful ever production car

Aston Martin has unveiled its most powerful production car to date, the DBS 770 Ultimate – 770 denoting the 770ps that the all-alloy, quad-cam 60° 5.2-liter V12 engine produces at 6,500rpm, aided by dual twin-scroll turbo chargers with water-to-air charge cooling.

The front mid-mounted V12 features dual variable camshaft timing, fully CNC-machined combustion chambers and a compression ratio of 9.2:1. From 1,800rpm to 5,000rpm, the powertrain is capable of delivering 900Nm to propel the DBS 770 Ultimate to a top speed of 211mph. To achieve this, modified air and ignition pathways feature, in addition to a 7% increase in maximum turbo boost pressure.

Delivering power to the rear wheels is a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission and a mechanical limited-slip differential, mated via a carbon fiber prop shaft. Furthermore, the DBS 770 Ultimate and its ZF gearbox have undergone a transmission calibration to improve the speed of shifting for a more connected driving experience.

A range of exterior design aspects also feature to provide increased air flow to the vehicle’s radiators for additional cooling. These include the clamshell hood which has a ‘horse-shoe’ engine vent, and a new front splitter that integrates two outboard vents.

Developed as the last hurrah before the DBS reaches the end of its production run, the DBS 770 Ultimate will be available in both Coupe and Volante variants, with only 300 Coupes and 199 Volantes being built.

Production of the model is scheduled to begin in Q1, 2023, before first deliveries in Q3 2023.