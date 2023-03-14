Assembly of the first customer Gordon Murray T.50 supercar begins

Less than two-and-a-half years since the supercar was revealed, Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has begun assembly of the very first customer T.50 at the company’s facility in Dunsfold, Surrey, UK. To mark the occasion, Gordon Murray was on-site to sign the carbon-fiber monocoque of the very first car.

Weighing just 107kg, the monocoque will be home to the V12 Cosworth GMA engine, which will deliver a peak power output of 665PS and 12,100rpm. The hand-built engine weighs only 178kg.

Continuing GMA’s lightweight ethos, the T.50 will also be fitted with a titanium throttle pedal, and a lightweight carbon fiber fan at the vehicle’s rear to increase downforce by 50%.

Only 100 examples of the T.50 will be made, with each car finished in a unique exterior paint color.

“From the very moment we announced T.50 – conceived to be the world’s most driver-centric supercar – I’ve been looking forward to this day,” said Professor Gordon Murray, CBE.

“Designing and engineering the T.50 has been an incredible journey with much of the initial work completed during lockdown, so to witness the engineering art of the first customer car’s carbon-fiber monocoque ready for assembly, less than two-and-a-half years since reveal, is quite magical.

“The team at Gordon Murray Automotive should be justly proud of what they have achieved, and I can’t wait to hear customers’ reactions when they take delivery of their cars.”