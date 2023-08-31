Porsche unveils its most powerful SUV, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

Now sitting atop Porsche’s SUV model line is the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, outputting 544kW/739ps. The third-generation SUV benefits from being a plug-in hybrid to deliver both performance and driveability, and has undergone a host of revisions to provide gains in terms of all-electric range and power delivery.

The 599ps 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine has been significantly reworked, and when combined with the 130kW electric motor, the powertrain outputs a maximum of 544kW/739ps and a peak torque figure of 950Nm. As a result, the new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid can complete 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds, before going on to reach a top speed of 295km/h. Alternatively, customers can choose from the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupé with a GT Package – consisting of a roof spoiler with carbon-fiber side plates, a carbon-fiber roof and rear diffuser (among other details) – to complete the 100km/h sprint in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 305km/h.

To provide users with enhanced electric range and reduced charging times, the latest Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid now benefits from an increased capacity of 25.9kWh, enabling the high-voltage battery to deliver an all-electric range of up to 82km. Additionally, Porsche has equipped the SUV with a new 11kW onboard charger to enable the vehicle to be charged in under 2.5 hours using a compatible wall charger or charging station.

