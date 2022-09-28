Lamborghini ceases production of the naturally aspirated V12 Aventador

Italian supercar manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini has announced it is to cease production of the naturally aspirated V12 Aventador at its facility in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. The last model to roll off the manufacturing line and marking the end of the V12 era is the LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster, with 791ps and 720Nm of torque.

The Aventador first debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in 2011, dubbed the Aventador LP 700-4. The vehicle’s research and development program was headed by Lamborghini’s chief technical officer, Maurizio Reggiani, who worked closely with the Centro Stile design department using a clean sheet approach.

The supercar benefitted from a new rear-mounted 6.5-liter naturally aspirated 60˚ V12 – otherwise known as the L539 – which was developed completely in-house. Capable of producing 710ps at 8,250rpm and 690Nm of torque, the Aventador and its permanent four-wheel-drive system could achieve 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 350km/h. Partnered with the V12 powertrain was the OEM’s robotized Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) single-shift transmission, chosen for its small size, low weight and 50ms gearshifts.

A lightweight carbon fiber single-piece monocoque was selected, a first of its kind for a production car. The monocoque weighed 147.5kg and was produced in-house using the manufacturers own patented RTM-Lambo process. The design ensured maximum torsional stiffness and a high level of safety for its driver and passenger.

To ensure the Aventador handled as the OEM intended, a pushrod suspension system inspired by Formula 1 was fitted. This was backed up by a central ECU which controlled the electronic systems, engine, transmission, differential, stability and steering via the Strada, Sport and Corsa drive mode settings.

Other notable versions of the model included the Aventador LP 750-4 SuperVeloce which was first revealed in 2015 at the Geneva Motor Show. Engineers had improved peak power output by 51ps and reduced overall vehicle weight by 50kg, resulting in a 2:1 weight-to-power ratio. The upgrades delivered 0-100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and enabled the supercar to take the production car lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 2016 with a time of 6:59:75, driven by Pirelli test driver Marco Mapelli.

“The Lamborghini Aventador was a game-changer at its launch, and the flagship Lamborghini model for 11 years of production,” said Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO, Automobili Lamborghini. “The V12 engine has been part of Lamborghini’s heritage since the company’s earliest days; the beating heart of models from Miura to Diablo, Countach to Murciélago.

“The Aventador captured Lamborghini’s competencies in design and engineering when it debuted in 2011, with Lamborghini values that are always at the center of company and product impetus: pure, futuristic design; benchmarking performance; and addressing technical challenges with innovation to produce the most emotive, class-leading super sports cars. These principles are the very essence of the Lamborghini Aventador and assure its timeless appeal.”