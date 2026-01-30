Geely unveils Starray EM-i powertrain as UK launch nears.

Ahead of the upcoming launch next month, Geely Auto UK has revealed full details of the powertrain used in its Starray EM-i super-hybrid PHEV SUV.

Offering up to 135km of electric-only range (WLTP) and 60kW DC fast charging together with a gasoline engine, the vehicle will join the electric Geely EX5 as the brand expands within the UK market.

The Starray EM-i was designed and engineered from the ground up as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) to bring range, performance and outstanding technology to every drive, according to the company.

Developed using the GEA intelligent energy vehicle architecture, the Starray EM-i is a five-seat, family-focused SUV designed to offer customers the combined benefits of two power sources. The PHEV offers two lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery sizes: a 29.8kWh pack, which delivers a range of up to 135km (WLTP), and an 18.4kWh pack, which provides up to 82km (WLTP).

Michael Yang, general manager of Geely Auto UK, said, “When we launched our brand in the UK, we said that we would deliver technologically focused, smart and attainable new-energy vehicle mobility, while at the same time striving to offer excellent customer service. We’re doing exactly that. After making our debut with an electric SUV and more than doubling our number of dealerships, we are now confidently building on that success by introducing a state-of-the-art super hybrid – the Starray EM-i.”

The plug-in hybrid system

The Starray EM-i uses a super hybrid powertrain combining a 1.5‑liter gasoline engine, an electric motor, a compact automatic transmission and two battery options.

The gasoline engine produces 73kW and 125Nm of torque and is engineered for high fuel efficiency. Key features include low internal friction, a high-tumble combustion process, an electronically controlled water pump and a variable-displacement oil pump.

The engine is paired with a compact electric motor producing 160kW and 262Nm. The use of flat-pin copper windings instead of conventional hair-pin windings improves space efficiency and reduces energy losses, allowing for a smaller and more efficient motor.

The lithium iron phosphate battery packs use a chemistry that avoids rare and costly materials such as nickel and cobalt, improving cost-efficiency while providing high durability. To support safety, the packs were validated through more than 100 extreme tests, including crash testing, 2m drop tests, saltwater immersion and exposure to temperatures up to 700°C.

Driving the front wheels via a 1DHT transmission, the plug-in hybrid system produces a combined 193kW and 262Nm, enabling 0-100km/h acceleration in 8.0 seconds. Models with the 18.4kWh battery achieve fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions of 2.4 l/100km and 54g/km, while the 29.8kWh versions deliver 1.4 l/100 km and 32g/km.

Optimized for UK roads

Geely Auto UK worked with the Lotus engineering team, using the firm’s expertise in chassis and dynamics assessment to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the Starray EM-i. The vehicle has undergone subjective and objective assessments by the Lotus engineering team of dynamics experts on UK roads, and on the Lotus test track and a multipost rig.

