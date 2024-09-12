BMW to launch first series production hydrogen model in 2028

After testing the BMW iX5 Hydrogen pilot fleet worldwide, BMW is on track to start production of hydrogen vehicles in 2028.

The German brand and Toyota will combine their technological capabilities to jointly develop a next-generation powertrain technology and advance hydrogen tech to push it to the next level. BMW will debut an existing model with an additional hydrogen fuel cell drive.

“This is a milestone in automotive history: the first-ever series production fuel cell vehicle to be offered by a global premium manufacturer. Powered by hydrogen and driven by the spirit of our cooperation, it will underscore how technological progress is shaping future mobility,” said Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management of BMW.

Koji Sato, president and member of the board of management (representative director) Toyota Motor Corporation, said, “Based on these shared values, we will deepen our collaboration in efforts such as the joint development of next-generation fuel cell systems and the expansion of infrastructure, aiming for the realization of a hydrogen society.”

With co-developed powertrain system, both brands will expand the FCEV options available to customers, bringing hydrogen mobility to reality. However, to unlock the full potential of hydrogen mobility, it should be used in commercial vehicles and a refuelling infrastructure should be established. Understanding this, BMW Group and the Toyota Motor Corporation are also supporting the expansion of hydrogen refuelling and electric vehicle charging infrastructure while also working with brands building low-carbon hydrogen production, distribution and refuelling facilities.