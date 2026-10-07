Applied Intuition partners with Honda on next-generation vehicle software

Physical AI specialist Applied Intuition has announced a partnership with Honda Motor to accelerate software development for the auto maker’s next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

As vehicles become increasingly software-defined, software platforms are playing a greater role in how powertrain and vehicle systems are developed and managed, with auto makers working to integrate software across different powertrain configurations, including hybrid vehicles.

Through the new partnership, Applied Intuition will leverage its Vehicle OS software to significantly speed up Honda’s in-house development of a centralized, upgradable and highly personalized SDV platform. The collaboration will bring together top engineering talent from Honda and elite software teams in Japan and Silicon Valley to advance a full-vehicle SDV platform designed to support Honda’s next-generation vehicle architecture.

Applied Intuition will contribute its OS and software development expertise in working across all powertrains, including hybrid vehicles, while supporting Honda’s longstanding commitment to quality, safety and reliability.

“Honda is advancing toward a software-defined future where vehicles can continuously evolve and deliver highly personalized experiences to our customers,” said Mahito Shikama, chief officer, corporate strategy operations, at Honda Motor. “By partnering with Applied Intuition, we can accelerate our internal development efforts while maintaining control over our vehicle architecture and software direction.”

“Honda is a world-class, technology-forward auto maker, and together we are accelerating the development of a full-vehicle SDV platform,” added Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. “By bringing Silicon Valley software practices together with Honda’s engineering excellence, we’re enabling a centralized and upgradable vehicle platform that can scale to production.”

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