Cummins India launches HELM engine platforms at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Cummins Group in India has launched its next-generation HELM (higher efficiency, lower emissions, multiple fuels) engine platforms, with the L10 engine, an advanced hydrogen fuel delivery system (FDS) and the B6.7N natural gas engine.

The HELM platforms represent the company’s approach to engine technology, prioritizing performance, efficiency and sustainability. The platforms deliver advanced internal combustion engine technology with fuel-type flexibility, enabling customers to choose from diesel, natural gas or hydrogen variants to meet their diverse operational needs.

The L10 engine is built on the 10-liter Cummins HELM platform. It is a high-performance engine that supports faster logistics, improved productivity and reduced emissions. This new-generation platform not only meets BSVI Indian emissions standards but will form the base for future BSVII and Euro 7 capable engines for the Indian market.

The new fuel delivery system is an advanced 350-bar and 700-bar hydrogen system, with Type IV on-vehicle storage vessels. The system marks a major step in progressing India’s hydrogen economy. The FDS facilitates on-vehicle hydrogen fuel storage, eliminating a key challenge in the adoption of hydrogen commercial vehicles.

Meanwhile, the B6.7N natural gas engine is designed to provide diesel-equivalent performance with lower carbon emissions for heavy-duty vehicles.

Speaking during Bharat Mobility Global Expo (January 17-11, 2025), Jane Beaman, vice president of Global On-Highway and Pickup Business at Cummins Inc., said, “Our world is at a pivotal moment in its journey to lower emissions. In line with our Destination Zero strategy, we are committed to supporting industry-wide decarbonization through a portfolio of diverse power solutions. The products on display at Bharat Mobility Global Expo are testimony to our ability to deliver advanced low- and reduced-carbon technologies today, while innovating zero carbon solutions for tomorrow.”

Nitin Jirafe, managing director at Tata Cummins Pvt. Ltd and head of Engine Business at Cummins India, added, “At Cummins, we have always believed in designing solutions that not only meet the needs of our customers but also contribute meaningfully to our country’s progress.”

