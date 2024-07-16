Cosworth to develop V10 engine for Redbull’s RB17 hypercar

British automotive engineering company Cosworth has been named engine partner for Red Bull’s new hypercar, the RB17, which was unveiled July 12 at Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Announced as part of Red Bull’s 20th-anniversary celebrations, the RB17 will feature Cosworth’s powertrain technology which will be used to produce a bespoke 15,000rpm naturally-aspirated 4.5l V10. Only 50 examples of the RB17 will be produced and the semi-stressed engine powers the RB17’s rear wheels through a lightweight carbon-fiber transmission and delivers a maximum speed in excess of 350km/h.

Development of the engine began in June 2023, when it was decided a 90° V10 was the best solution to resolve all first-order forces and moments to zero. The ‘V’ configuration and firing order were chosen to maximize vehicle refinement attributes.

The engine will feature air valve spring (AVS) technology as the valve return actuation method, a technique that has been taken directly from F1. The technology was also utilized in previous V10s, such as the Cosworth TJ2005 that powered Red Bull’s debut RB1.

The RB17 engine speed will be electronically limited to 15,000rpm – the same as today’s F1 engines – as part of the specification that enables Cosworth to meet Red Bull’s engine life span requirement of 24,000km.

Dr Florian Kamelger, CEO of Cosworth, said: “Developing this V10 for a multiple Formula 1 world championship-winning business such as Red Bull is fantastic for the Cosworth brand, especially when we can let this one ring out all the way to 15,000rpm.

“We’re well underway with development: it’s already been a year since we began the project and we’re looking forward to sharing more about this enthralling partnership.”