Rimac partners with EVE Energy on 46xx battery technology

Rimac Technology has partnered with EVE Energy, a manufacturer of lithium batteries and pioneer of the 46xx cylindrical cell format.

The two companies will join forces to manufacture battery cells in Europe from 2027 in an agreement that they say will address the pressing need for sustainable energy solutions and bolster the local European supply chain. EVE will focus on cell manufacturing while Rimac Technology will focus on the development and high-volume production of a battery module and pack platform using the cells.

Central to the alliance is the production of battery cells used for Rimac Technology’s 46xx platform. The company already has a series of nominations for large-volume projects with large European OEMs that will use this platform, which creates high-performance battery systems at a competitive cost and in fully customizable configurations.

One of the key advantages of 46xx cylindrical cells is their alignment with evolving regulations regarding thermal propagation. The cylindrical format lends itself to optimal thermal management, which is crucial for the safety and reliability of electric vehicles.

“EVE Energy is one of the largest primary lithium battery manufacturers worldwide and brings a lot of experience in battery cell technology to this partnership. Its dedication to advancing lithium battery solutions aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming the electric vehicle and energy storage sectors. We’re thrilled to announce this collaboration that secures a long-term, reliable partner for our 46xx platform,” commented Rimac’s founder and CEO, Mate Rimac.

