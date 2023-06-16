Nyobolt and Callum partner to deliver sports EV capable of a six-minute charge and 250km range

Nyobolt, a developer of ultra-fast-charging niobium-based batteries, has formed a partnership with design and engineering company Callum to showcase the capabilities of its battery technology within an electric sports car called the Nyobolt EV.

Nyobolt’s latest battery solution has been designed to be more compact and weigh less than conventionally used EV batteries. The 35kWh battery that will be installed within the Nyobolt EV will be capable of a full charge in just six minutes using existing infrastructure, resulting in an all-electric range of 250km.

During research and development, Nyobolt conducted tests that subjected the battery to 2,000 fast charges. There were no significant performance losses following the test cycles.

The battery technology is said to be ready to deploy and will enter production in the first few months of 2024.

The engineering department at Callum will be tasked with designing and building a physical prototype, complete with carbon-fiber body panels and the integration of Nyobolt’s battery technology into the EV chassis. Callum will also be responsible for installing the high-voltage powertrain, designing the cooling systems and developing an electrical harness.

“Unlocking the challenges faced by electric vehicle designers has been key to the development of our breakthrough fast-charging batteries,” explained Sai Shivareddy, CEO at Nyobolt. “Previously, enabling a lightweight fast-charging vehicle was not possible without compromising its lifetime, so people have been relying on costly and large battery packs in the vehicle. With our unique technology we have achieved a six-minute-charge car and developed smaller battery packs that can deliver more power and charge in less time.

“Our partnership with Callum shows how adoption of system-level technology innovations can transform the future of electric vehicles and increase accessibility of EVs, including to the 40% of UK households who can’t charge their vehicles at home overnight.”

“Nyobolt’s pioneering battery technology has provided us with a unique and inspiring opportunity to support the design and execution of a vehicle set to mark the way forward for EV technology,” added David Fairbairn, managing director at Callum. “The collaborative creativity, engineering capabilities and steadfast efforts of Nyobolt, [automotive designer]Julian Thomson and Callum have resulted in an EV that is not only exciting technically for the industry but something that is beautiful to behold, too.”