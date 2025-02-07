Johnson Matthey and Bosch to collaborate on hydrogen technology.

Johnson Matthey (JM) and Bosch have agreed to partner on the development of zero-emission hydrogen technology. They intend to develop and produce catalyst-coated membranes (CCM) for use in fuel cell stacks.

Hydrogen fuel cells are electrochemical devices that combine hydrogen and oxygen to generate electricity. As pure water is the only byproduct, fuel cell electric vehicles are a clean option.

JM’s high-performance CCMs will be used in Bosch’s integrated, compact and scalable fuel cell power module for commercial vehicles, designed for longer distances.

JM Hydrogen Technologies chief executive, Anish Taneja, and Bosch Mobility’s executive vice president of Engineering Power Solutions, Beate Grota, marked the agreement at Bosch’s fuel cell center in Stuttgart-Feuerbach, Germany.

Taneja commented, “JM is thrilled to be joining forces, exploring and developing future possibilities to accelerate cleaner mobility and energy generation.”

Grota added, “The fuel cell technology for mobile applications is technologically ready for widespread use. Our partnership aims to further increase the performance and efficiency of the fuel cell stacks.”