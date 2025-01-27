JCB’s hydrogen engine approved for commercial use

JCB has announced that it has secured approvals from licensing authorities for its hydrogen combustion engine to be used in commercial machines.

This makes JCB the first construction equipment company in the world to fully develop a working combustion engine fueled by hydrogen. A team of 150 engineers has been working on the £100m (US$125m) development for over three years.

Authorities have given permission for JCB’s hydrogen engine to be sold across Europe – with authorities in other countries set to follow suit with certification later this year.

Lord Bamford, JCB chairman, said, “JCB has proved in recent years that it is a proper zero-emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment. This formal type approval/certification paves the way for the sale and use of hydrogen engines right across the UK and Europe. I couldn’t have hoped for a better start to the year. Most of all, I am delighted for our team of British engineers who have worked tirelessly to reach this stage.”

The Netherlands Vehicle Authority, RDW, was the first licensing body to issue official certification for the engine to be sold. Others across Europe have followed, including Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Finland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

JCB has already produced more than 130 evaluation engines, which are powering backhoe loaders, Loadall telehandlers and generator sets. Real-world testing of JCB’s hydrogen equipment on customers’ sites is now at an advanced stage and progressing well.