Hyzon set to advance development to C-sample stage in 2024

During 2023, Hyzon Motors successfully deployed 19 hydrogen fuel cell trucks across North America, Europe and Australia, meeting its forecast of 15-20 trucks. The deployment included the company’s first deliveries in the USA.

In terms of fuel cell development, Hyzon progressed from the B-sample stage to the C-sample stage for its 200kW single-stack fuel cell technology. The company produced 25 B-samples, completing manufacturing, factory acceptance testing, design verification and durability testing. This progress means Hyzon will begin production of the 200kW fuel cell system in the second half of 2024.

According to the company, its 200kW fuel cell system is 30% lighter and smaller than the conventional combination of two 100kW fuel cell systems. It is also estimated to be 25% more cost-effective than the combined cost of two Hyzon 110kW fuel cell systems.

Hyzon is now entering the C-sample development phase, which involves building fuel cell systems with production tooling to meet all technical requirements, paving the way for pre-production and start of production (SOP) in the latter half of 2024.

