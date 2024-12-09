Hyundai deploys Xcient hydrogen trucks for clean logistics

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), in cooperation with Glovis America, has announced it has deployed Hyundai Xcient hydrogen fuel-cell electric trucks for clean logistics operations. In the first stage, 21 Xcient trucks will be in operation.

These hydrogen heavy-duty trucks will transport vehicle parts from HMGMA suppliers across the USA to the Megasite in Bryan County, Georgia, on a daily basis. During the initial operations, the trucks will transport parts between suppliers and the on-site consolidation center and later these logistics will expand to a broader network of suppliers. The 21 trucks will represent more than one-third of the Glovis America truck fleet at HMGMA.

Oscar Kwon, HMGMA CEO, said, “Our Hyundai Xcient hydrogen fuel-cell trucks that support the Metaplant release zero emissions and offer a cleaner alternative to the traditional freight logistics methods used at other manufacturing facilities.”

At this year’s CES, Hyundai announced HTWO, its new hydrogen value chain business brand. HTWO encompasses the group’s businesses and affiliates, enabling each stage of the entire hydrogen value chain, from production and storage to transportation and use.

HTWO Logistics, a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Company and Glovis America, will also install a mobile hydrogen refueling station at the Megasite for efficient refueling. Hyundai will also establish a hydrogen production and refueling station that will be announced later.