Orion breaks ground on US battery materials plant

Specialty chemicals company Orion has broken ground on a new plant in Texas. The facility in La Porte, southeast of Houston, will be the only producer in the USA of acetylene-based conductive additives for lithium-ion batteries and other applications.

Conductive additives are a fundamental component in every battery. They facilitate a more efficient flow of electricity and enhance the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries.

The additives produced at the La Porte plant will be derived from acetylene, a colorless gas that Orion turns into powder with high purity, Orion says.

The acetylene necessary for production will be sourced from a nearby facility owned by Equistar Chemicals LP, a subsidiary of LyondellBasell.

Orion’s La Porte plant mirrors a similar facility located in Berre-l’Étang in southern France, where acetylene from LyondellBasell is also used. For the La Porte project, progress has already been made in procuring key equipment and fabricating components off-site.

Field construction activities are intensifying, with the facility expected to commence operations in the Q2 2025.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Kim Foley, LyondellBasell executive vice president of global olefins and polyolefins, refining and supply chain, said “At LYB, we see electrification as a crucial part of our plan to reduce carbon emissions across our industries. By supporting the production of key battery components, we’re contributing to solutions for a better tomorrow.”

Orion CEO Corning Painter said, “Orion is already the sole producer of acetylene-based conductive additives in Europe. Our plant in La Porte will be a pivotal step toward strengthening the regional supply of conductive additives in the rapidly growing US battery market.”

The La Porte site is also set to generate numerous high-skilled job opportunities, both during the construction phase and in technical fields upon completion, says Orion.