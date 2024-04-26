Mullen’s California facility completes phase one of battery pack assembly line

American electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive, Inc. has completed the first phase of battery line integration at its Fullerton, California, facility.

This facility is dedicated to manufacturing next-generation EV battery packs, which Mullen says aligns with its commitment to zero emissions and reducing reliance on imported battery components.

The completion of this phase involved facility preparations and the installation of battery assembly line equipment, followed by testing and commissioning of two initial battery assembly lines.

The operations of the plant are expected to contribute to the local economy by creating job opportunities. Mullen plans to start production in early 2025 and anticipates hiring more than 200 individuals for battery production and operational support roles.

“Our new battery assembly plant is not just an investment in Mullen Automotive’s future, but also a testament to our commitment towards US battery production,” said David Michery, CEO of Mullen Automotive.

“Battery packs are a critical part of our supply chain as it strengthens our market position and supports the transition to American-made battery components.”