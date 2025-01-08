Mahindra opens dedicated EV manufacturing facility in Pune, India

Indian auto maker Mahindra has unveiled a dedicated EV manufacturing and battery assembly facility at its Chakan plant in Pune, India, that it says is a fully integrated ecosystem dedicated to producing the brand’s new Electric Origin SUV range.

The facility is strategically located within the company’s Chakan manufacturing hub, which is one of India’s largest greenfield projects, a water-positive facility, and 100% reliant on renewable energy.

Mahindra’s EV manufacturing facility is a fully integrated, highly automated manufacturing unit that leverages over 1,000 robots and multiple automated transfer systems.

It has a footprint of around 88,000m2, and uses a fully automated press shop, an AI-driven body shop and one of India’s most advanced robotic paint shops to optimize quality and efficiency. It also deploys over 500 robots and automated transfer systems, all monitored via an IoT-based nerve center for real-time process insights and traceability.

The facility also adopts Industry 4.0 tech, AMRs (autonomous mobile robots) and AGVs for seamless material movement. According to Mahindra, it also houses one of the world’s most compact battery manufacturing lines, employing patented processes and lean module assembly.

The automated plant also integrates world-class manufacturing processes, developed and implemented to produce/store/transfer high-performance batteries. This also includes a patented pallet design for optimal insulation and geometric accuracy, plus hidden cell terminal welding for enhanced connectivity and robust performance.

The facility also undertakes end-of-line testing, simulating real-world conditions, backed by IP67 ingress protection, real-time temperature monitoring and automated anomaly isolation.