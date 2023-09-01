Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution announce US$2bn additional investment in Georgia battery manufacturing JV

Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution are to make an additional US$2bn investment in their battery cell manufacturing joint venture at the Metaplant in Bryan County, Georgia.

A memorandum of understanding signed in May 2023 established LGES as the partner for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America’s (HMGMA) on-site battery cell manufacturing JV. The facility represents an investment of US$7.59bn.

The Metaplant has a 30GWh capacity and can support the production of 300,000 EVs each year when fully operational. Cells produced at the plant will be used by Hyundai Mobis to make battery packs that will be supplied to the Hyundai Motor Group’s US vehicle production sites for use within Hyundai, Kia and Genesis EVs.

