ANGI begins construction on Midwest’s first hydrogen refueling test facility.

ANGI Energy Systems, a Vontier company, has commenced the construction of its US$4m hydrogen refueling test facility in Janesville, Wisconsin. The facility, spanning 280m2, will be the first of its kind in the Midwest and is dedicated to testing and validating components and systems used in hydrogen refueling stations, particularly for heavy-duty trucks.

The breaking ground ceremony was attended by senior executives from ANGI and Fastech, an end-to-end energy solutions company specializing in the engineering and maintenance (EPCM) of conventional and alternative fueling infrastructure, along with representatives from the Janesville and wider Wisconsin community.

ANGI manufactures and maintains refueling equipment for compressed natural gas (CNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG). The new facility is part of ANGI’s vision of presenting a multi-energy refueling platform for the fleet and heavy-duty transportation sectors.

At the Janesville center, hydrogen refueling station systems and components will be tested and validated, including compliance with globally standardized SAE J2601 refueling protocols for gaseous hydrogen. The facility will also demonstrate the potential of hydrogen as a sustainable energy source to reduce carbon intensity, in alignment with the US National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap.

Joel van Rensburg, president of ANGI, said, “By breaking ground today on the site of our new hydrogen refueling test facility, we are taking the next step to accelerate the development and validation of next-generation low-carbon technologies, forge strategic partnerships and encourage further investment in the hydrogen economy.”

Dan McGill, president of Fastech, added, “Our proven track record of quality, innovation, and – above all – safety made us the ideal partner for ANGI on this exciting new project. By working together we’re enabling not only the decarbonization of the transport industry but also building the future of hydrogen here in Wisconsin.”

Construction is set to be completed by July 2024, followed by in-house acceptance testing and validation activities. ANGI plans to open the facility for use by third-party companies from early 2026 and intends to collaborate with local colleges to provide apprenticeship opportunities, contributing to the development of a skilled workforce in the Midwest.

