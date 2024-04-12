Mercedes-Benz updates EQS Sedan for 2025 with larger 118kWh battery

Mercedes-Benz continues to develop its line-up of all-electric vehicles, with the EQS Sedan receiving a series of improvements for the 2025 model year.

These upgrades include a larger battery for extended electric range, a redesigned front fascia with a new grille design and additional standard and optional features aimed at improving rear passenger comfort. The 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan is set to arrive at US dealerships later this year.

All 2025 EQS Sedan models are equipped with a brand-new battery with an increased capacity of 118kWh, extending the maximum range of the EQS 450+ to more than 800km and giving customers greater distance coverage without the need for frequent charging stops.

These changes will also be incorporated into the EQS SUV as well as the EQE Sedan and SUV. The company says it has responded to market and customer feedback more quickly than ever before with numerous product upgrades.

New regenerative braking software enables more efficient energy recuperation. Thanks to the high proportion of energy recuperation through regenerative braking, the brake discs in the EQS Sedan are less frequently used during regular driving compared to combustion engine models. A special function is incorporated to maintain the brake system by automatically engaging the pads with the discs periodically.

Climate comfort and efficiency are improved by the standard heat pump, which utilizes waste heat from the electric drive and high-voltage battery to heat the interior. This is designed to reduce the reliance on battery power for heating, and consequently extends the electric range.

In 4Matic models, the disconnect unit (DCU) automatically disengages the electric motor on the front axle based on driving conditions and performance requirements. This transition to 4×2 driving mode at low loads results in the electric motor and transmission on the front axle coming to a halt, thereby increasing electric range.

The recuperation level of the EQS Sedan has also been elevated, leading to greater deceleration and enhanced energy recovery.