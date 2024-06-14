Audi unveils Q6 e-tron performance model with extended range

Audi has announced a new, highly efficient drive variant for the Q6 e-tron line-up ahead of its market launch in August.

The Audi Q6 e-tron performance, featuring rear-wheel drive and a new lithium-ion battery with a total gross capacity of 100kWh (94.9kWh net), can provide a range of up to 630km according to the WLTP global standard.

Audi says this new variant leads the Q6 e-tron family in terms of range.

The e-tron performance is built on the scalable Premium Platform Electric (PPE) and is the first in the series to feature purely rear-wheel drive.

Audi introduced the Q6 SUV e-tron as part of a new generation of electric vehicles. At the world premier in March, two variants were presented: the Audi Q6 e-tron quattro, with a system output of 285kW; and the sporty SQ6 e-tron, with a system output of 380kW.

The new Q6 e-tron performance features a compact and powerful permanent magnet synchronous motor (PSM) that provides a system output of 240kW when the extra function is engaged.

According to the company, the performance variant accelerates from 0-100km/h in 6.6 seconds.

It is now available for order with deliveries planned for the third quarter of this year. Deliveries of the Q6 e-tron quattro and SQ6 e-tron variants are scheduled to begin in August.