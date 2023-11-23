Callum reveals all-new multi-terrain EV

Design and engineering company Callum has revealed the Callum Skye, a high-performance multi-terrain EV created for owners seeking on- and off-road adventures. Callum Skye is the company’s first own=brand vehicle fully conceived, designed and engineered in-house.

According to the company, Callum Skye’s occupants are fully enclosed in a comfortable, refined cabin environment with a purposeful 2+2 layout. The sculpted form is focused on the vehicle’s rugged practical capabilities and off-road prowess.

“At 4m long, the Callum Skye is dramatically proportioned with a concise exterior aesthetic driven by its capabilities,” explained Ian Callum, the company’s head of design. “It has been designed to exceed expectations: minimal mass, maximum capability – exceptionally usable and an absolute joy to drive.”

The company says that the vehicle is designed and engineered to be exhilarating and rewarding on-road. The all-electric, all-wheel-drive Callum Skye is reportedly exceedingly capable off-road, underpinned by a durable technical specification at its core.

Measuring 4,047mm in length and 1,900mm in width, Skye uses a rugged space-frame chassis with trail-capable suspension that delivers appropriate ground clearance as well as comfort and compliance across diverse terrains. Its 42kWh lithium-ion battery endows it with an anticipated range of 274km, with customers able to specify an advanced, ultra-fast-charging battery capable of an empty-to-full charge in under 10 minutes. With a target dry weight of 1,150kg and balanced 50/50 weight distribution, the Callum Skye is expected to accelerate 0-96km/h in under four seconds. As reported by the company, it is significantly quieter than ICE equivalents.

Adam Donfrancesco, head of engineering at Callum, added, “Throughout the development journey, we have held steadfast to the principals of simplicity and integrity, ensuring the Callum Skye conquers the rigorous demands of a variety of off-road terrains while still delivering the ride comfort and handling that transform winding country roads into captivating experiences for both the driver and passengers.”

Callum Skye is undergoing engineering refinement and rigorous testing in the UK and Europe before the company releases details of definitive specifications and curated variants, each tailored for focused on- or off-road use, in spring 2024.

