Yokogawa introduces AC/DC split core current sensor for high-current applications

Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation has released the CT1000S AC/DC split core current sensor, for wide-bandwidth and high-current applications in industries such as automotive, renewable energy, shipbuilding and railway infrastructure.

This new sensor combines the precision the company’s current sensors with the convenience of a clamp design, to provide high common mode rejection ratio (CMRR) and improved frequency characteristics, even at measurement frequencies of 10kHz or higher.

The development of the sensor is a response to the rising demand for accurate power measurements in high-current applications. Yokogawa’s conventional CT series sensors require the disconnection of wires for installation and removal, which can be cumbersome. In contrast, the CT1000S, with its clamp design, can provide a convenient and precise measurement tool that eliminates the need for wire disconnection, the company says.

The CT1000S can measure AC and DC currents up to 1000A and operates across a wide frequency range from DC to 300 kHz. It also has a high resistance to electromagnetic noise to provide more accurate readings.

This sensor can be paired with Yokogawa’s power analyzers and waveform measurement instruments. For instance, it can be used with the DL950 ScopeCorder for kHz-range measurements, analyzing fundamental and carrier frequency components. It can also be combined with the WT5000 precision power analyzer for highly accurate power measurements, including motor evaluation functions that use torque and encoder outputs.

Its clamp design enables quick and straightforward installation, and removal without the need to disconnect wires. To ensure stable measurements and enhance reproducibility, the sensor unit and cable can be fixed in position, with available cable lengths of 3m, 5m and 10m.

The CT1000S is suitable for the evaluation and testing of inverters, motors, power conditioners and other components, as well as for the development and evaluation of EVs. Yokogawa says it can also be used for testing large inverter motors used in ships and trains.