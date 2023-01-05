Onsemi to supply Kia EV6 SiC power modules

Onsemi has announced that its EliteSiC family of silicon carbide (SiC) power modules has been selected for Kia’s EV6 GT model. According to the company, its high-power-density SiC power module delivers innovative packaging technology to minimize parasitic losses and thermal resistance while offering robust package reliability. This leads to reduced power losses associated with DC to AC conversion along with reduced size and weight for the traction inverter.

“Our collaboration with HMC/Kia is rooted in the superior performance of our EliteSiC technology,” said Simon Keeton, executive vice president and general manager of the Power Solutions Group at Onsemi. “As important is our quickly growing, vertically integrated SiC supply chain that allows Onsemi to plan for the necessary scale to support high-volume production for EVs.”