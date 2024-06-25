Horse and WEG to co-develop range extender tech for light commercial and heavy-duty vehicles

Powertrain solutions provider Horse and WEG, a manufacturer of electric motors, have announced an R&D partnership to develop Range Extender technology for light commercial and heavy-duty vehicles.

This collaboration, formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MOU), marks Horse’s first commercial partnership as a division of Horse Powertrain.

The Range Extender powertrain will be developed jointly, with WEG supplying critical components such as electric generators, e-motors, electrical inverters and battery packs. Horse will own the electronic architecture of the Range Extender, integrating components to meet existing requirements, and will supply the 1.0-litre HR10 engine and Control Module. Upon completion of the R&D study, Horse will assume ownership of the system and become the supplier to customers.

The Range Extender powertrain comprises six key modules:

a combustion engine that generates mechanical energy to power the electric generator;

the electric generator that converts this mechanical energy into electric charge for the battery;

the electric inverter, which transforms direct current into alternating current, facilitating communication between electronic components;

the electronic control unit, which provides real-time instructions for vehicle components and electronics;

the e-motor, which converts battery charge into mechanical traction for vehicle propulsion and provides a regenerative braking functionality;

and the battery, which stores electrical energy from the electric generator and e-motor.

The Range Extender features an optimized battery pack and Horse’s 85kW 1.0-liter, three-cylinder HR10 engine, which can use flex fuels, enabling the Range Extender’s emissions profile to be comparable to that of a fully electric vehicle, Horse says.

Julien Faure, CTO at Horse, said, “Horse is focused on delivering decarbonization technologies around the world, and this partnership with WEG will help to democratize the Range Extender powertrain solution.

“Working with a world-class electrical technology provider like WEG demonstrates our ability to create world-class powertrain solutions for the world’s differing needs and technical requirements.”