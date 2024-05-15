Horse supplies diesel powertrains to Turkish manufacturer

Powertrain solutions supplier Horse has entered a multi-year agreement to supply its 2.0-liter diesel engines to Turkish automotive company Habas. The agreement marks Horse’s first major partnership with an automotive manufacturer beyond its existing ownership ties.

Habas will use Horse’s M920 RWD 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine in its upcoming line of light commercial vehicles, to be produced at its new facility in Manisa, Turkey. The engine delivers a maximum power of 170ps (125kW) at 3,500rpm and a peak torque of 380Nm at 1,500rpm.

The M920 RWD features common rail injection technology operating at 2,500bar for precise fuel delivery and a variable vane turbine turbocharger for optimal response at all engine speeds. It also complies with Euro 6d+e emissions regulations, making it suitable for European markets, and is designed to use B10 diesel, which includes 10% biofuel content, to contribute to a lower carbon footprint.

Patrice Haettel, CEO at Horse, said, “The first major agreement with a new automotive manufacturer is a significant milestone for the company and truly highlights our ambition to provide class-leading low-emission powertrains to clients across the globe.

“Horse’s global footprint, including facilities in Bursa, Turkey, meant that we were the perfect partner for Habas, to meet their needs as they scale up production of their new light commercial vehicles.”