Stellantis and CARB partner on sustainable transportation solutions

Automotive manufacturer Stellantis and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) have joined forces to advance efforts in reducing carbon emissions, as Stellantis targets carbon neutrality by 2038, as outlined in its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

The partnership aims to avoid 10-12 million metric tons of greenhouse gases in the USA. Stellantis will enhance its commitment to electrification by educating consumers and dealers about the benefits of electric vehicles. This includes a collaboration with public-private non-profit Veloz to promote EV awareness, providing discounted EVs to disadvantaged communities, and allocating an additional US$10m for public EV charger installation.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares emphasized the positive impact of the agreement on both customers and the environment, highlighting the opportunity for US customers to access advanced technologies, including plug-in hybrids and pure EVs: “Together, we have found a win-win solution that is good for the customer and good for the planet.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom praised the collaboration, emphasizing the importance of private sector engagement in fighting climate change and achieving ambitious pollution reduction goals.

CARB chair Liane Randolph and CARB executive officer Dr Steven Cliff underscored the significance of industry partnerships in advancing zero-emission options and ensuring a sustainable future with cleaner air.

Randolph said, “California’s work with leading manufacturers is an example of the collaboration that will clean our air, combat climate change and improve health outcomes for residents in the state. Importantly, industry collaboration helps accelerate the deployment of zero-emission options that will make a more sustainable future possible.”

Cliff said, “California’s persistent air pollution and the growing threat of climate change require action and innovation, and our collaboration with Stellantis is an example of the industry partnerships that will further a clean air future.”