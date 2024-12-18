Alexander Battery Technologies achieves ISO 45001 certification

Alexander Battery Technologies (ABT), a global battery pack manufacturer headquartered in Peterlee in the UK has achieved ISO 45001 certification. The globally recognized standard reinforces ABT’s commitment to health and safety while delivering high-quality solutions to customers.

This certification comes as ABT builds on 40 years of manufacturing experience across the UK and abroad. The company has more than 15 million battery products delivered globally, with production ramping up to nearly 300% during the Covid-19 pandemic. The manufacturer embeds safety and efficiency into its operations, and works as a partner for industries such as medical devices, robotics, eVTOL and industrial power tools.

ABT is on track to reach £20m+ (US$25m+) in revenue by 2026 and is targeting £30m (US$38m) in 2028, driven by ongoing investments, an expanding team and long-term projects that provide sustained revenue.

Mark Rutherford, chief executive officer at Alexander Battery Technologies, said, “This certification is a key milestone for our business. It not only demonstrates our commitment to a safe, supportive workplace for our team but also positions us to meet the growing demands of our customers. Safety and quality are at the heart of what we do, and this investment strengthens our capability to scale and innovate in line with future opportunities.”

ABT’s recent investments in safety and training demonstrate its practical approach to improvement, including an intensive IEC 61508 Functional Safety course that equipped engineers with advanced knowledge to embed safety principles across products and processes. These align directly with ISO 45001’s framework and supports the manufacturer’s ability to operate confidently in high-stakes markets.

Rutherford added, “We’re focused on expanding our workforce, [and] pursuing additional international standards such as ISO 14001 and ISO 27001 by 2025 as we continue to enhance our reputation as a partner of choice for global OEMs. Achieving ISO 45001 reinforces our position as a forward-thinking manufacturer and sets a strong example for other businesses both nationally and internationally.”