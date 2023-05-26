Mahle Powertrain and Clean Air Power collaborate to deliver components for zero-carbon engines

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Mahle Powertrain and Clean Air Power will see the pair collaborating on the development of cost-effective solutions for net-zero internal combustion engines.

Having worked previously on a multitude of successful and important research projects, Mahle will continue to evaluate ways to use its flexible engine control unit in combination with Clean Air Power’s fuel delivery systems.

Mahle Powertrain’s flexible engine controller is suited to the development of demonstration units, in addition to low-volume production applications that use alternative fuels or novel technologies. Clean Air Power is working on the development of injector technology to enable the use of zero-carbon and renewable fuels including hydrogen and methanol. The company is currently supplying fuel injectors for dual- and single-fuel applications within the higher-power transportation sector.

“The UK was the first country in the world to commit to phasing out new, non-zero-emission heavy goods vehicles under 26 tons by 2035, with all new trucks to be zero emission by 2040,” said Dr Mike Bassett, engineering director at Mahle Powertrain. “These far-reaching legislative demands and their aggressive timescales mean there is strong industry interest in developing engines for heavy-duty applications that can operate efficiently on zero-carbon fuels.”

“Zero-carbon internal combustion engines offer a solution in difficult-to-decarbonize applications where battery and fuel cell technology may not be best suited,” commented Dr Dan Skelton, CEO of Clean Air Power. “This agreement opens up the opportunity for us to collaborate further to accelerate development in this important and exciting area, assisting the transition to net zero and helping establish a pathway for the rollout of clean fuels.”