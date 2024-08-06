BCIL inaugurates R&D lab in India for automotive emissions control

BASF Catalysts India Private Limited (BCIL), a subsidiary of BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS), has inaugurated a new Research, Development and Application (RD&A) lab at its site in Mahindra World City in Tamil Nadu. The investment is aimed at developing emissions control catalysts specifically for the Indian automotive market.

According to the company, the establishment of the new lab aligns with the Indian government’s focus on diversifying fuel sources, including the adoption of compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable biofuels and hydrogen, which necessitates that local OEMs launch flex-fuel vehicles capable of running on various biofuel-gasoline mixes. Additionally, upcoming stricter emissions requirements present new challenges for auto makers in India.

“This new RD&A lab will enable the development of market-specific catalyst formulations that meet the unique needs of the Indian market with agility and flexibility,” stated Saeed Alerasool, senior vice president of RD&A for ECMS. “With this investment, ECMS is well positioned to help our customers respond to changes resulting from fuel diversification as well as stricter tailpipe emissions requirements, and ensures our readiness to support future automotive technologies.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by ECMS leaders including Dirk Bremm, president and CEO of ECMS; Saeed Alerasool, senior vice president of RD&A for ECMS; Daniel Wussow, senior vice president of Mobile Emissions Catalysts; and Sujan Saha, business head of India and head of South East Asia for mobile emissions catalysts.

“With this new lab within our Chennai site, BCIL can provide end-to-end support to our customers, from initial catalyst development to final product delivery,” added Saha. “This also enhances our local ability to cater to the specific needs of Indian customers and address their needs more quickly.”